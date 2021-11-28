How Mac Jones’ Late High School Coach Made Huge Impact On QB’s Life

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones recently opened up about one of his most beloved mentors growing up.

Ahead of the New England Patriots-Tennessee Titans matchup on Sunday, Jones reflected on Corky Rogers’ impact and how the rookie’s late high school coach helped him reach the NFL. Rogers lost his battle with cancer in 2020 and Jones has since taken it upon himself to pay tribute to Rogers.

“It was hard for me just because (Rogers) was very tough on me, and I’m already hard on myself,” Jones said on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown,” as transcribed by The Boston Globe. “If you hold the ball too long in practice, he’d sit there and look at you and be like, ‘If you hold it any longer, it’ll hatch!’ So, it always made me get the ball out fast.”

Jones explained just one of the lessons he learned during his time under Rogers, a skill he is carrying on with him in his role as the Patriots’ QB.

“Almost every time I get sacked, I’m like, there it is. Held the ball too long,” Jones laughed.

The rookie also admitted that he’s always thinking about his late coach and not only the influence he had on him, but the people around him. Rogers also taught the 23-year old toughness, which is something he never thought could be taught.

“I live by your favorite quote: ‘The only thing you can control is your attitude and your effort’,” Jones said.