How Patriots’ Kyle Dugger Is Wowing Veteran Teammates In Second Year

Adrian Phillips and Devin McCourty will be sitting in a New England Patriots meeting room, watching game film, when — bam! — No. 23 shoots across the screen and bodies an offensive lineman who outweighs him by 100 pounds.

They’ll turn to the youngest member of New England’s safety trio, incredulous. He’ll simply shrug, brushing off a play that his more experienced position mates viewed as remarkable.

Welcome to the Kyle Dugger experience.

Now midway through his second season with the Patriots, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Dugger continues to wow seasoned NFL veterans with his prodigious power — and understated reactions.

“What’s crazy with Dugg is it’s so nonchalant,” Phillips said one day after the Patriots routed the Cleveland Browns 45-7 on Sunday. “You’ll be watching film, and a freaking tackle or a guard will come up to him, and he won’t see him, and then he’ll see him at the last minute and just shock him and knock their head back. (We’re) like, ‘Bro, did you see him coming? Did you load up for that?’ And he’s like, ‘No, I just saw him at the last minute and just gave him a little shoulder.’ He’s just super explosive, and that’s what helps him go out there and make those plays.”

“Dugg’s like a Swiss Army knife,” McCourty added. “I mean, we laugh at the fact that Dugg goes down there and in the box, in the bubble, and takes two steps and hits a lineman and stalemates him. Me and AP will look at him like, ‘Bro, you didn’t even look like you saw the lineman coming.’ And he’s like, ‘I don’t know. Just hitting.’ It’s so quiet; doesn’t think anything of it. I ask him every week how he ended up as a D-II player, because he’s a physical freak.”

Even linebacker Dont’a Hightower, a player renowned for his ability to, in his words, “knock the (expletive) out of linemen,” is impressed.