How Patriots’ Matthew Judon Reacted To Successful NFL Fine Appeal

FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon’s wallet got a bit thicker this week.

Fined $10,300 by the NFL for an unnecessary roughness penalty back in Week 1, the New England Patriots outside linebacker got word Wednesday that he’d won his appeal, allowing him to recoup that money.

Judon celebrated the news on Twitter …

Who trying to go to dinner. I got a little money to spend https://t.co/iG0PPlyMSS pic.twitter.com/HyTVPSNnJZ — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) November 3, 2021

… then again in his Thursday morning news conference.

“Oh yeah!” he said when asked about his successful appeal. “Yeah, man. I guess the good people at the NFL office see fit that they should give my money back, and I agree with them. So I thank them, and I thank that they took their time and they came out with a decision that I liked. But that’s just kind of how it is.”

On the play in question, Judon drove Miami Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson out of bounds on a punt return, drawing a personal foul. He later called the penalty a “selfish mistake” but believed it didn’t warrant a fine, saying: “You’re supposed to appeal every fine you get unless you really did it, and I don’t believe I did this one.”