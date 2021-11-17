How Red Sox Ace Nathan Eovaldi Fared In AL Cy Young Voting

NESN Logo Sign In

Nathan Eovaldi was nothing short of fantastic for the Boston Red Sox this season. Unsurprisingly, it put him in contention for a Cy Young award, which the Baseball Writers Association of America announced Wednesday.

The right-hander finished fourth in American League voting with 41 points. He received eight third-place votes, six fourth-place votes and five-fifth place votes.

Division rival Robbie Ray of the Toronto Blue Jays won the AL Cy Young award with 29 first-place votes. New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole came in second.

Eovaldi was the only member of the Red Sox up for the award.

Eovaldi finished the season with a 11-9 record on the mound. He compiled a 3.75 ERA while going 1-2 with a 6.97 ERA in three postseason appearances.