How Red Sox Fared In Voting For American League MVP Award

There were no surprises in voting for the American League and National League Most Valuable Player Awards, with Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani unanimously taking home the title in the AL and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper earning the nod in the NL.

And while Ohtani stole the show, earning all 30 first-place votes, Boston was represented with three Red Sox players receiving votes. Rafael Devers finished with 28 points — the last player to earn double-digit voting totals — while Xander Bogaerts grabbed seven points and Nathan Eovaldi had four points.

Devers earned a fifth place vote, two sixth place votes and a seventh-place votes, but had the highest total of 10th-place votes with eight, finishing in 11th place overall. Bogaerts was 13th (two ninth-place votes and three 10th-place votes) and Eovaldi nabbed a sole seventh-place vote to finish 15th.

