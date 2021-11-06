If You’re From Boston You’ll Want To See Boston College’s Celebration

NESN Logo Sign In

It was a huge night for Boston College.

After four straight losses, the Eagles got back in the win column Friday night as they welcomed the Virginia Tech Hokies to Alumni Stadium. To make things even better for BC they also got their starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec back from injury for the first time since Week 2.

Boston College also held its annual Red Bandana Game to honor former Eagle lacrosse player Welles Crowther who lost his life during the 9/11 terrorist attack while saving the lives of at least 18 other people.

With everything going on it certainly was an emotional night at Alumni Stadium and the squad had a simple message afterwards.

The locker room is a vibe pic.twitter.com/nvDlycEEAx — BC Football (@BCFootball) November 6, 2021

Boston College’s football team returns to action Saturday Nov. 13 as they hit the road to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.