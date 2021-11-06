Ime Udoka Unsure When Jaylen Brown Will Return To Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics may be without Jaylen Brown for multiple games.

The guard suffered a hamstring injury in Boston’s 95-78 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night. Brown will miss Saturday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, but head coach Ime Udoka couldn’t quite put a timeline on just when he would return.

“He’s still getting assessed. We’ll know more (Sunday) about severity or length of time or whatever,? Udoka told reporters, via NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “Being cautious. It?s something he’s dealt with in the past. I think he’s had three (instances) or so over the last four years. So, it’s something that he’s dealt with before. But he’s also bounced back pretty quickly.

“They’re a little different with everybody and so, depending on the strain, the grade of the strain, it could be anywhere from a week to two weeks, depending on the person. So, he’s come back quickly in the past and we’ll know more when we find out the severity.

It’s certainly not ideal to lose Brown for any amount of time, especially as the Celtics have begun to figure things out after a dreadful start to the season.

Tip-off against the Mavs is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.