Ime Udoka Unsure When Jaylen Brown Will Return To Celtics

Brown injured himself Thursday in Miami

by

The Boston Celtics may be without Jaylen Brown for multiple games.

The guard suffered a hamstring injury in Boston’s 95-78 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night. Brown will miss Saturday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, but head coach Ime Udoka couldn’t quite put a timeline on just when he would return.

“He’s still getting assessed. We’ll know more (Sunday) about severity or length of time or whatever,? Udoka told reporters, via NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “Being cautious. It?s something he’s dealt with in the past. I think he’s had three (instances) or so over the last four years. So, it’s something that he’s dealt with before. But he’s also bounced back pretty quickly.

“They’re a little different with everybody and so, depending on the strain, the grade of the strain, it could be anywhere from a week to two weeks, depending on the person. So, he’s come back quickly in the past and we’ll know more when we find out the severity.

It’s certainly not ideal to lose Brown for any amount of time, especially as the Celtics have begun to figure things out after a dreadful start to the season.

Tip-off against the Mavs is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

More NBA:

Ime Udoka Unsure When Jaylen Brown Will Return To Celtics
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey
Previous Article

Here’s Latest On Christian McCaffrey Ahead Of Week 9 Game Vs. Patriots
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold
Next Article

Panthers Clear Quarterback Sam Darnold Before Week 9 Game Vs. Patriots

Picked For You

Related