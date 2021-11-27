In One Day, Mets Reportedly Land Starling Marte, Two Other Free Agents

When it rains, it pours

The New York Mets reportedly had quite the day Friday.

According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, a source said the team is “in agreement” on a two-year, $20 million deal with Eduardo Escobar. ESPN’s Jeff Passan, citing league sources, said they are “nearing” a two-year, $26.5 million contract with Mark Canha.

And just before midnight, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman capped it off with a report that outfielder Starling Marte was headed to New York, pending a physical.

Passan reported Marte locked up a four-year, $78 million deal.

Escobar mainly plays second and third base but also spent time at first base, hitting .253/.314/.472 with 28 home runs (as a switch-hitter!) in a season split between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers. He’ll prove a valuable piece of the infield, especially if the team loses Javy Báez in free agency.

Canha plays across the outfield and has experience at first base, too. He hit .231/.358/.387 with the Oakland Athletics last season.

And one thing is for sure now — Canha won’t need to play center field, considering the Mets inked the top center fielder on the market. He posted a .310 batting average with 27 doubles and 12 home runs.

Well, when it rains, it pours.

