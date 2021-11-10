Injuries, Roster Moves Might Have Bruins Looking Little Different Vs. Oilers

NESN Logo Sign In

Let’s catch you up on the flurry of news and notes surrounding the Boston Bruins on Wednesday morning.

Jack Studnicka got sent back down to Providence, Trent Frederic is out Thursday after leaving Tuesday’s game, Nick Foligno will be back in the lineup and Anton Blidh could be ready to return, as well.

Got all of that?

The Bruins are set to face Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at TD Garden. Lately, Boston has been leaning heavily on its top line, so the slew of changes can also represent the opportunity for the Bruins to mix things up.

The most simple 1-for-1 swap is Blidh for Frederic.

“(Blidh is) a guy that plays left wing,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said after Wednesday’s practice. “And the guy he would slot in best for is Frederic, so if he’s healthy, I could see him going in there.”

Cassidy indicated that the Bruins would prefer to use the players already up in Boston before dipping down to Providence. Should Blidh not be ready, that most likely would result in Karson Kuhlman replacing Frederic. Such a situation would probably bump Tomas Nosek to left wing, with Curtis Lazar centering and Kuhlman on the right wing.