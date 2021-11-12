Is Carlos Correa Really On Table For Red Sox As Free Agent Splash?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox are quite familiar with Carlos Correa’s work. Is Boston set to make a run at the free agent star this winter?

The Sox apparently are open to anything and everything this offseason, and that includes at least taking a look at Correa, according to Jim Bowden at The Athletic. In fact, Bowden says the club could make a “quiet play” for Correa or fellow free agent infielder Marcus Semien.

“If they land Correa, I think they’ll ask Xander Bogaerts to move to second base. If they sign Semien, he would play second base.”

We’ve already discussed the idea of Semien, who is at least one notch below Correa on the middle-infield hierarchy. There aren’t many, if any, shortstops better than Correa right now.

The 27-year-old is hitting the market at the perfect time. He set career highs in home runs (26) and RBIs (104) in 2021, and his 5.8 wins above replacement (FanGraphs) also was the best single-season mark of his career. Defensively, he was a wizard in 2021. His 21 defensive runs saved were far and away the best in the majors (Andrelton Simmons was second with 14), and only Nick Ahmed has more DRS since the start of 2018.

As such, Correa will be extremely expensive. He turned down a reported six-year, $120 million extension offer in March, an offer he called “really low” at the time. Houston was roundly mocked for offering him a five-year, $160 million deal at season’s end, a move that likely was done to at least save some face before watching the cornerstone go to market. Regardless, it probably will cost twice as much to land Correa.

Fangraphs predicts Correa will land a nine-year, $297 million contract. MLB Trade Rumors forecasts a 10-year, $330 million pact. Whether there’s an appetite to spend that kind of money on one player — even one as good as Correa remains to be seen. Red Sox president Sam Kennedy spoke of the club’s devotion to its plan to rebuild the club and establish year-to-year stability.