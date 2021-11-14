Is Mac Jones Best Rookie QB Or Just In Best Situation? Fox Crew Decides

Is Mac Jones the best rookie quarterback, or has he just been propped up by his situation?
The FOX NFL Sunday crew of NFL Hall of Famers Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long were asked this very question and didn’t hesitate to attribute the New England Patriots quarterback’s success to being in the best situation of any of the young gunslingers this season.
The trio all choose the best situation option.
“I think he already played for (Bill Belichick) because he was at Alabama under (Nick Saban) so that’s a perfect marriage,” Bradshaw said.
Michael Strahan furthered the sentiment.
“This is like his fifth year in the pros because he played at Alabama.”
While Jones may be in the best situation, there certainly is an argument that he is the best rookie quarterback from the 2021 draft class right now.
Through nine games, Jones has the most wins of any rookie with five, but also has put himself on a historic pace passing wise.
With 2,135 yards through nine games, he is on pace to become just the fourth rookie quarterback to pass for over 4,000 yards in his first year — joining Andrew Luck, Justin Herbert and Cam Newton — if he continues to sling it. He’s also leading all rookies in passing touchdowns (10), completions (204) and completion percentage (68.0%).
If Jones were to remain as efficient throughout the remainder of the season, he potentially could break the all-time rookie completion percentage of 67.7% set by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescot in 2017.
The situation itself definitely hasn’t hurt Jones coming from a very familiar system. But he’s making the argument now that on top of being in the best situation, he also is the best rookie quarterback in general.