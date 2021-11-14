Is Mac Jones Best Rookie QB Or Just In Best Situation? Fox Crew Decides

NESN Logo Sign In

Is Mac Jones the best rookie quarterback, or has he just been propped up by his situation?

The FOX NFL Sunday crew of NFL Hall of Famers Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long were asked this very question and didn’t hesitate to attribute the New England Patriots quarterback’s success to being in the best situation of any of the young gunslingers this season.

The trio all choose the best situation option.

“I think he already played for (Bill Belichick) because he was at Alabama under (Nick Saban) so that’s a perfect marriage,” Bradshaw said.

Michael Strahan furthered the sentiment.

“This is like his fifth year in the pros because he played at Alabama.”

While Jones may be in the best situation, there certainly is an argument that he is the best rookie quarterback from the 2021 draft class right now.