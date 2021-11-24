Is Tuukka Rask Ready To Play Hockey? Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Weighs In

NESN Logo Sign In

As December inches closer, questions surrounding Tuukka Rask probably will be asked even more.

Rask underwent hip surgery to repair a torn labrum in the offseason. He does not have a contract and has made it clear he wants to remain with the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins, meanwhile, have the tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark, who they signed to a four-year deal in a somewhat surprising move.

Rask has been seen at Warrior Ice Arena working out and in full gear. He’s not practicing with the Bruins, but seeing him on the ice probably indicates he’s getting closer to being ready for some sort of contact. The original timeline for Rask to be ready for a return was January or February, and those months will be here before we know it.

Still, it was worth asking Cassidy for an update on the goalie, especially after Ullmark “tweaked something” Wednesday morning and is a game-time decision against the Buffalo Sabres.

“I assume he is not ready to play hockey,” Cassidy told The Boston Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont. “I saw him on the ice. He’s working out. He’s in full equipment. So he’s obviously a step closer to getting there.”

While Rask said over the summer it’s Boston or bust, it’s been reported that may not be the case.