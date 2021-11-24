Jeremy Swayman Will Start Between Pipes As Bruins Face Sabres

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said Boston’s starting goaltender was going to be a game-time decision, and it appears we now have our answer.

Jeremey Swayman will start in net Wednesday night as the Bruins take the ice against the Sabres in Buffalo. Swayman, who is celebrating his 23rd birthday Wednesday, led the team on to the ice ahead of the game.

Linus Ullmark was scheduled to get the start against his former team, but Cassidy shared how the goaltender “tweaked something” during Wednesday morning’s practice.

Cassidy did not know the extent of Ullmark’s injury when speaking to reporters Wednesday morning.

It will be the ninth start of the season for Swayman. He is 5-3 in eight games this season with a .908 save percentage and 2.39 goals against average (GAA). Ullmark is 4-3 in seven starts this season with an identical .908 save percentage and 2.87 GAA.

Swayman was between the pipes for Boston’s most recent game against the Calgary Flames on Sunday. The Bruins were handed a 5-0 shutout at TD Garden.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN.