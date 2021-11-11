It Seems Like Marcus Smart Is Done Addressing His Previous Comments

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Perhaps Marcus Smart provided a spark to the Boston Celtics when he essentially called out teammates Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum for the lack of ball movement two weeks ago.

The Celtics, after all, have gone on to win three of their last four games during the stretch including a 104-88 victory at TD Garden on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors.

But Smart undoubtedly is done talking about those comments. And probably for good reason. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have both addressed them. As did head coach Ime Udoka and even president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.

Smart, however, during his first time speaking with reporters since that night, declined to dive into how the last nine days have gone and what the team meeting in Orlando included. Instead, he just talked about Wednesday’s result and the progress of the Celtics ever since those were made Nov. 1.

“We had a great, great game,” Smart said after the game. “We won. Our first win so, like I said, it was much needed. We got another one on Friday to take care of.”

Brown seemingly took the high road himself last week when he was asked about Smart’s comments. It seems the Celtics now are looking forward, and probably for good reason.

They will return to the court Friday as they host the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden.