It’s Uncanny How Long Eclipse Will Be Thursday After Patriots-Falcons

Will jokes about the Atlanta Falcons’ blown 28-3 Super Bowl lead ever get old?

To be honest, probably not. It also doesn’t help the Falcons’ case that there just seems to be so many new and fresh takes on their misfortune and Thursday is no different.

The New England Patriots travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium in their first meeting since that fateful day and after the game there will be a near total lunar eclipse that somehow will last three hours and 28 minutes.

There looks to be enough breaks in the clouds tomorrow night to view the longestpartial lunar eclipse in 580 years. The sun, Earth and full moon will line up starting about 1AM Friday. The 3 hour and 28 minute partial lunar eclipse will peak around 3AM. @WJFW12 pic.twitter.com/OpG1bMVdgT — Geoff Weller (@wxgeoff) November 18, 2021

We weren't going to mention it but…



You can't make this stuff up: https://t.co/K5d10aywSG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 18, 2021

Get it?

Maybe this is a good sign for the Patriots as they hope to earn their fifth straight in primetime.