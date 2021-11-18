It’s Uncanny How Long Eclipse Will Be Thursday After Patriots-Falcons

Remember the 28-3 Super Bowl comeback?

by

Will jokes about the Atlanta Falcons’ blown 28-3 Super Bowl lead ever get old?

To be honest, probably not. It also doesn’t help the Falcons’ case that there just seems to be so many new and fresh takes on their misfortune and Thursday is no different.

The New England Patriots travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium in their first meeting since that fateful day and after the game there will be a near total lunar eclipse that somehow will last three hours and 28 minutes.

Get it?

Maybe this is a good sign for the Patriots as they hope to earn their fifth straight in primetime.

