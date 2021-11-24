NESN Logo Sign In

J.J. Watt is helping grieving families during the holiday season.

The Arizona Cardinals defensive end will cover the funeral costs of those who were killed when an SUV drove through a crowd of people during the annual Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisc. on Sunday. Six people were killed and dozens were injured, according to WATG’s Cory Jennerjohn.

The driver of the SUV was arrested and is being held on $5 million bail. He is being charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a mandatory life sentence should he be convicted.

Watt grew up in Waukesha and played college football in Wisconsin before being drafted by the Houston Texans. He currently is rehabbing from shoulder surgery.