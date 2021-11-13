Jack Eichel Undergoes Successful Neck Surgery; Timetable Unknown

NESN Logo Sign In

At long last, Jack Eichel has undergone his neck surgery.

The Golden Knights center, who was traded to Vegas from the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 4, had an artificial disc replacement surgery. It never had been done on an NHL player.

The surgery was successful, and the Golden Knights released a statement Friday night.

“Jack Eichel underwent disk replacement surgery today that his doctor described as successful and without complications,” the statement said. “He is expected to make a full recovery. We will provide additional updates on the anticipated timing of his return to the ice when appropriate.”

Because this is the first time the surgery was performed on an NHL player, it’s hard to put a timeframe on just when Eichel will be able to return to the ice.

Eichel and the Sabres were at odds over how he wanted to treat his injury. The Sabres wanted the center to have an anterior cervical discectomy with fusion, but Eichel was adamant about having the disc replacement.

Now Eichel can focus on his recovery and getting back on the ice with his new team in what’s sure to be a fresh start for the 25-year-old.