Jaguars Safety Ejected For Open-Hand Slapping 49ers Player Amid Brawl

Things got a little testy between the Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but only one player was ejected after a little fracas.

You could say it was deserved.

Tensions started boiling over between the two teams during the first half, and a mini brawl ended up breaking out. Things came to a head when Rayshawn Jenkins, for some reason, decided it was wise to slap wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

That led to more pushing and shoving, plus an ejection for Jenkins.

You can watch the full ordeal here.

You have to respect Jennings for just laughing at Jenkins throughout much of the process.