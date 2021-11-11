NESN Logo Sign In

Positive reinforcement works well in many circumstances.

For Jake DeBrusk, it was the reward of an Oreo cookie after scoring a goal when he was younger. That hunger helped the Boston Bruins left wing get to the NHL.

And for the third occasion now, a fan on the glass at TD Garden has helped him reminisce — tossing over sleeves of the chocolate and cream cookies during warmups.

“I’ll never say no to an Oreo,” DeBrusk told Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan. “Even though it’s a little bit hard to eat one before a game. But I do eat them after.

“That’s one of those things that I’ve had since I’ve been a little kid and as a reward. I used to get those after I’d score goals. So it’s kind of interesting how it’s kind of going the other way around.”

DeBrusk told BSJ his adoration for Oreos probably became public knowledge from a video game stream or the popular Barstool Sports podcast “Spittin’ Chicklets.”