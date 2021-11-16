Jakobi Meyers Shouts Out Patriots Fans After First NFL TD Catch

NESN Logo Sign In

The final touchdown of Sunday’s Browns-Patriots game was pretty inconsequential as it related to the Week 10 contest at Gillette Stadium.

But the fourth-quarter score meant a whole lot to virtually everyone in New England’s organization.

The cherry on top of the Patriots’ convincing win over the Browns was Jakobi Meyers’ first NFL touchdown catch. The third-year wide receiver hauled in a short pass from backup quarterback Brian Hoyer along the sideline, broke a tackle and took it 12 yards to the house.

Patriots players and fans alike were elated to see Meyers finally find the end zone. One day after the long-awaited score, the 2019 undrafted free agent saluted the Foxboro Faithful.

“We finally did it Pats nation,” Meyers captioned an Instagram story Monday.

Meyers now will look to go on a touchdown streak. The Georgia native’s next opportunity to put up six will be Thursday night when New England visits the Atlanta Falcons.