James Posey Reflects On ‘Unique’ Time With Celtics, 2008 Championship

NESN Logo Sign In

James Posey has nothing but good things to say about his time in Boston.

Posey spent just one year of his 12-year career with the Celtics, but choose the perfect time as he played an integral role in brining Boston its first Larry O’Brien Trophy in over 20 years during the 2007-08 season.

The former sharpshooter provided a veteran presence as well as solid guard play off the bench as the Celtics took down the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

Posey reflected on his time with the squad and more specifically shouted out Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen in an article for BasketballNews.com

“I also give thanks to Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers and especially my “Big Three” teammates in Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen,” Posey said. “KG, P and Ray went out of their way to build a culture where everyone felt so welcomed and invited and just loved. We never really looked at the team as different classes of players. We all felt like superstars and genuinely enjoyed each other?s company so much that we all just kinda formed one big clique.

“I played for seven different teams over the course of my 12-year career in the league, and nowhere else was able to compare to the situation in Boston. I know it might sound corny, but it was truly a family. It felt like we were all superstars.”

Boston certainly loved Posey too after helping the squad reach the promised land.