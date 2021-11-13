NESN Logo Sign In

Despite a little less star power than anticipated, with Jaylen Brown and Giannis Antetokunmpo among those who sat out of Friday night’s tilt, the Celtics and Bucks did not dissappoint.

That’s because Dennis Schröder went off for a season-high 38 points, leading Boston to an overtime win against Milwaukee, adding eight rebounds, three assists and a steal.

The guard stole the show, starting in Brown’s absence and making up for that missing offense to the point where he earned “MVP” chants at TD Garden.

Throughout the victory, Brown was cheering on his teammate from the sidelines. And after the exciting win, he couldn’t wait to get to Twitter to share praise for Schröder.

“That boy nice,” Brown said, quote-Tweeting a post from the team.

That boy nice https://t.co/j1LOeBFoIY — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) November 13, 2021

Yes indeed.