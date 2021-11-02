NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart wasn’t just ranting about Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

A statistic StatMuse shared about Brown and Tatum on Monday night seemingly backs up criticism Smart levied against them in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ historic meltdown against the Chicago Bulls. Smart bluntly accused Brown and Tatum of failing to create scoring opportunities for their teammates.

StatMuse’s numbers prove Smart’s point, as Brown has the fewest assists per game, 2.5, by a player averaging 20-plus shots per contest, and Tatum has the sixth-fewest, 3.7.

Fewest assists per game by a player taking 20+ shots a game this season:



2.5 ? Jaylen Brown

2.6 ? Anthony Davis

3.0 ? Anthony Edwards

3.4 ? CJ McCollum

3.6 ? Paul George

3.7 ? Jayson Tatum https://t.co/JczC7WhMrD pic.twitter.com/hwRuCLdYYJ — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 2, 2021

Brown and Tatum both declined to speak to the media Monday night after Boston’s loss to Chicago. Perhaps they were reflecting on the defeat and/or Smart’s comments. Maybe they chose to address them in-house.

Either way, Celtics fans will be demanding an on-court response from the team that has started the season 2-5. Boston’s next game is Wednesday night in Orlando against the Magic.