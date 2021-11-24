Jaylen Brown Update: Celtics Wing Available To Play Vs. Nets

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown was a game-time decision entering Wednesday’s contest against the Brooklyn Nets.

Apparently things went well pregame, because he’s been upgraded to available, the Boston Celtics announced.

Brown made his return recently after sitting out about two weeks with a hamstring injury.

As he continues to rehab from that injury, head coach Ime Udoka said Brown will be considered day-to-day going forward.

The All-Star wing sustained the injury in a game against the Miami Heat on Nov. 4 during the third quarter. He returned against the Houston Rockets on Monday.

Robert Williams and Josh Richardson are both out with non-COVID-19 related injuries.

The Celtics and Nets tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.