Jaylen Brown Will Play Limited Minutes In Return From Injury Vs. Rockets

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown will return to the court for the Celtics on Monday as they host the Houston Rockets, but with a caveat.

The star is available for Boston but will be on a minutes restriction as he returns from the hamstring strain that kept him out for eight straight games. He has not played since Nov. 4.

Head coach Ime Udoka said before Monday’s game that Brown will be limited to 24 minutes, and the plan is for him to play in brief four- to six-minute bursts.

“We’ll monitor that and just see how he feels and hopefully he’s good to go,” Udoka said.

Brown averaged 25.6 points and 6.1 rebounds in 36.5 minutes through the first eight games of the season for the Celtics. And while he’ll be limited, the Celtics still should be able to manage against the 1-15 Rockets.