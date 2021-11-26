Jaylen Brown’s Hamstring ‘Feeling Good,’ Will Play For Celtics Vs. Spurs

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown has not been 100% since returning earlier this week from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for eight games.

But the Boston Celtics guard is beginning to feel better.

Brown returned Monday and dropped 19 points in Boston’s 108-90 win over the Houston Rockets but did not like the way his body responded. Head coach Ime Udoka told reporters Brown would be questionable for the next week in order to manage the injury.

The good news, though, is that Brown felt better after Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets than Monday.

“Jaylen is good, he’s feeling good,” Udoka told reporters, per MassLive’s Souichi Terada. “Although it’s a day-to-day thing that you’re monitoring, you still have to be cautious that there?s a risk there. So keep him in shorter stints and lower minutes overall but increase those game-by-game based on how he feels after the previous one.”

Brown will be available Friday for the Celtics while Josh Richardson and Robert Williams remain out with non-COVID illnesses.

The C’s will tip off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET.