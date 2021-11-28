NESN Logo Sign In

Virgil Abloh, a prolific fashion designer, passed away Sunday at age 41 following a private battle with cancer.

The cultural icon had been the men’s artistic director for Louis Vuitton since 2018, and his arrival at the legendary French fashion house influenced the marriage of streetwear and high-end luxury that is alive and well today in 2021.

For obvious reasons, the Off-White label founder’s creativity was celebrated and sought after by entertainers and professional athletes alike. Boston athletes including former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum expressed their condolences.

Never know what people going through? RIP?? — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) November 28, 2021

Rest in Paradise ?? https://t.co/4e3q4W5kdV — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 28, 2021

Many condolences can be found in the comments of the statement posted to Abloh’s personal Instagram account, too.