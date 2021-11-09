NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson never has been one to lack confidence.

And the Patriots’ fourth-year defensive back depicted that yet again Monday with a change to his Instagram handle.

Jackson changed his handle to “mr.int,” short for Mr. Interception. It’s a nickname he’s earned from teammates like James White, too.

J.C. Jackson has a fitting new Instagram handle. pic.twitter.com/00Vy4bzy8Y — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 9, 2021

The change, while comical, certainly is deserved. Jackson leads the league in interceptions dating back to the 2018 season (22). He also leads the league when it comes to the most interceptions since 2019 (19) and 2020 (14). He has five interceptions in nine games this season.

The change is rather timely, too. It comes after a Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers in which Jackson recorded a pair of interceptions including one pick-six in the third quarter.

And he’s got the confidence that a team’s No. 1 cornerback needs to have.