Jeremy Swayman is getting better and better every start.

The Boston Bruins took down the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night with their rookie goalie between the pipes. Swayman made 25 saves in the winning effort.

Early in the third period with the Senators on the power play, the netminder made the stop of the night with his right leg pad to keep Boston’s lead intact.

For more on Swayman’s impressive stop, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.