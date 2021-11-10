Jeremy Swayman Continues Dominance At TD Garden In Bruins’ Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman really enjoys playing at TD Garden regardless of whether it’s sold out or no is in attendance.

The Boston Bruins goalie emerged into the NHL during the 2020 COVID-19-shortened season when many arenas were not allowing fans to attend games. Swayman impressed right off the bat and carried that momentum to start the 2021-22 season.

In 15 career starts he’s 10-5-0, with seven of those wins coming at TD Garden. Those five losses, though, have come on the road, meaning the 22-year-old is a perfect 7-0-0 on home ice.

Swayman’s latest win came when the Bruins defeated the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night with a 25-save performance.

“I love playing at home. It’s the best arena in the NHL,” he told reporters after the game. “It’s the best atmosphere you could ask for, so it’s fun coming home and winning in front of these fans.”

Things looked a little grim for the Bruins when the Senators when a puck bounced off Connor Clifton to tie the game 2-2 in the second. But as we’ve seen since his debut, Swayman rarely gets rattled when he gives up a goal.

“I was just trying to take one shot at a time. It was an unfortunate bounce,” Swayman said. “That’s going to happen in a game. You got to go to the next shot.”