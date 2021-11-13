Jeremy Swayman Talks Early-Season Play, ‘Learning Experiences’ So Far

NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman earned his fourth win of the season Saturday.

The Boston Bruins netminder was between the pipes for the squad as they traveled to Prudential Center to take on the New Jersey Devils for a Saturday matinee and came away with the big win 5-2 win to snap New Jersey’s three-game winning streak.

Swayman was impressive in net for Boston making 27 saves on 29 shots faced throughout the day and extended his personal winning streak to three games after losing his two previous starts before the streak.

The rookie has made adjustments so far throughout the season — to the pleasure of head coach Bruce Cassidy — and has started correct some mistakes he was making early on

Swayman talked about his progression and assessed his play to this point after the win.

“I think we’re rolling in the right direction. A lot of learning experiences every game, especially in practice. (Linus Ullmark) has been great. We’ve been talking a lot,” Swayman said via team-provided audio. “Obviously Goalie (Bob Essensa) has been a great asset as well. So a lot of learning lessons and taking the positives from each day and rolling forward with it.”

The 22-year-old certainly has come to play this season.