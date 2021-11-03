Jerry Remy Public Visiting Hours: When, Where To Honor Red Sox Legend’s Life, Legacy

Remy spent 40-plus years with the Red Sox organization

by

Red Sox Nation has the opportunity to mourn Jerry Remy together.

The Red Sox announced Wednesday in a statement the Remy family invites all who wish to honor the late Red Sox legend to public visiting hours, which will take place between 2 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, located at 773 Moody Street in Waltham, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the Remy family asks expressions of sympathy be made in his memory to the Mass General Cancer Center, located 55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 or the Dana Farber Jimmy Fund, located at 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215.

Remy died Saturday at age 68 after a long battle with cancer.

More Red Sox:

Jerry Remy Public Visiting Hours: When, Where To Honor Red Sox Legend’s Life, Legacy
Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson
Previous Article

Why Braves’ Title ‘Felt Like Destiny’ For Falcons Fan Dansby Swanson
New York Jets quarterback Mike White
Next Article

Six Last-Minute Fantasy QB Options With Aaron Rodgers Now Out

Picked For You

Related