NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox Nation has the opportunity to mourn Jerry Remy together.

The Red Sox announced Wednesday in a statement the Remy family invites all who wish to honor the late Red Sox legend to public visiting hours, which will take place between 2 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, located at 773 Moody Street in Waltham, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the Remy family asks expressions of sympathy be made in his memory to the Mass General Cancer Center, located 55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 or the Dana Farber Jimmy Fund, located at 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215.

Remy died Saturday at age 68 after a long battle with cancer.