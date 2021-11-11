Jimmie Johnson Laments Drop In NASCAR Driver Pay To ‘Probably Half’

NESN Logo Sign In

Being a star NASCAR driver doesn’t pay what it used to.

Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion who’s certainly not hard up for money, put the plummet in driver salaries over the past decade in blunt terms in a recent interview.

In an extended conversation on “In Depth With Graham Bensinger,” Johnson revealed that lower-dollar contracts have impacted driver behavior in recent years.

“I would say that through earnings and potential for a team, it’s been down probably 50%,” Johnson told Bensinger. “From a driver contract standpoint, from 2015 to where it is now, it’s probably half.

“The great fortune of being a top driver is that a 50% reduction is still a big number. I’ve heard rumors where these drivers can’t afford permanent or temporary insurance, which is kind of standard issue in a sport with so much risk. You hear drivers go, ‘I can’t afford it. I’m not going to do it.’ “

Johnson came across as matter-of-fact, rather than woe-is-me, in discussing the realities of the sport. He stepped away from NASCAR as a full-time competitor last offseason due to a number of factors, not merely the decreased economic incentive.

The drooping finances aren’t exactly a surprise. As far back as 2017, Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. slipped down the rankings of the 100 highest-paid athletes, despite both still being race-winning contenders at the time.