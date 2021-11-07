Josh Allen, Josh Allen Make NFL History In Bills-Jaguars Game

NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): You might struggle to believe this, but Josh Allen has intercepted a pass from Josh Allen.

This is not a drill.

JOSH ALLEN PICKED OFF BY JOSH ALLEN ?



(via @nfl)pic.twitter.com/LnkBcE2xZX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 7, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY (3:06 p.m. ET): Josh Allen-on-Josh Allen crime was committed Sunday afternoon in Northeast Florida.

As the Bills tried to make some noise before the first half wrapped up at TIAA Bank Field, the Jacksonville linebacker harshly flattened the Buffalo quarterback, resulting in a 10-yard loss for the visitors. While the play was fairly inconsequential to the Week 9 contest it did make NFL history, as it marked the first time a QB was sacked by a player of the same name since the league started logging sacks in 1982.

Most could have predicted Allen was going to sack Allen at some point in the Bills-Jaguars tilt, but few likely projected how the game panned out over the first two quarters. Buffalo (5-2) and Jacksonville (1-6) went into the break deadlocked at 6-6.