Josh Johnson’s Career Team List Starting To Look Like CVS Receipt

Josh Johnson certainly has had himself an interesting career.

The journeyman began his professional football career as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-2011 and has since found himself on 14 different teams ranging from the NFL, to the short-lived AAF and XFL in 2019 and 2020.

Johnson has since made a return to the NFL first with the San Franciso 49ers and now with the New York Jets and after an early injury to Mike White had a primetime opportunity under center against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night and even threw his first touchdown pass in three years.

The 35-year-old most definitely has had a wild career, but also has stayed ready at all times. For all the jokes that can be said about the number of teams he’s played for, all-in-all he’s bet on himself and it seems to be paying off.