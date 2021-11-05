Josh Johnson’s Career Team List Starting To Look Like CVS Receipt

Johnson has played for 15 teams in his professional career

by

Josh Johnson certainly has had himself an interesting career.

The journeyman began his professional football career as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-2011 and has since found himself on 14 different teams ranging from the NFL, to the short-lived AAF and XFL in 2019 and 2020.

Johnson has since made a return to the NFL first with the San Franciso 49ers and now with the New York Jets and after an early injury to Mike White had a primetime opportunity under center against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night and even threw his first touchdown pass in three years.

The 35-year-old most definitely has had a wild career, but also has stayed ready at all times. For all the jokes that can be said about the number of teams he’s played for, all-in-all he’s bet on himself and it seems to be paying off.

More NFL:

Patriots Injury Report: J.C. Jackson Misses Second Straight Practice
Boston Bruins Right Winger David Pastrnak
Previous Article

Bruins Unstoppable Offensively Despite No Points From David Pastrnak
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron, Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond
Next Article

Patrice Bergeron Always Had Bigger Picture In Mind Amid Goal Drought

Picked For You

Related