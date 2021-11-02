Josh McDaniels Explains, Laments Patriots’ Failed Goal-Line Passes

NESN Logo Sign In

Josh McDaniels agrees with everyone who watched Sunday’s New England Patriots game: He shouldn’t have passed so much near the Los Angeles Chargers’ goal line.

Despite facing a Chargers team that ranked last in run defense and last in goal-to-go defense, McDaniels dialed up six pass plays from inside the LA 6-yard line. The final five fell incomplete, including a never-had-a-chance goal-line fade to Jakobi Meyers that resulted in a turnover on downs.

The Patriots survived those red-zone errors to win 27-24, but McDaniels acknowledged he cost his team points with his play-calling.

“I look back on that sequence, and it’s probably one of the ones that I wish I could do differently,” the Patriots offensive coordinator said Tuesday in a video conference.

On the Patriots’ third possession, they faced first-and-goal from the 4 after a 33-yard completion to Hunter Henry. An errant throw from Mac Jones to Kendrick Bourne followed by a 3-yard Damien Harris carry made it third-and-goal from the 1.

At that point, McDaniels tried to fool the Chargers by sending in his jumbo personnel package and calling a play-action pass to Henry. After it failed, he put in pass-catching back Brandon Bolden and called the fade to Meyers, who has yet to catch a touchdown pass in 2 1/2 pro seasons. That flopped, as well, with Jones’ pass sailing out of the receiver’s reach.

Here's a look at that Patriots' fourth-down attempt: a fade route from Mac Jones to Jakobi Meyers.



Incomplete. Turnover on downs. pic.twitter.com/E01UQ2V5P1 — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) October 31, 2021

Why run two straight passes from the 1-yard line rather than handing the ball to either of New England’s bruising ball-carriers (Harris or Rhamondre Stevenson)? McDaniels pointed to the fact that the Patriots already had called a goal-line run to Harris earlier in the game. Harris scored, but McDaniels didn’t love his team’s overall execution on the play.