Josh Richardson Finally Finding His Groove Among Celtics Stars

Josh Richardson was one of the Boston Celtics’ newcomers heading into the 2021-22 NBA season, but he’s really come into his own with the bunch.

Fans have come to expect solid two-way contributions from Richardson as he averaged 7.5 points per game entering Wednesday’s game. But it’s what he’s been doing to create opportunity for others on the team that is his real selling point.

“I think we just did a good job of being available for Jayson (Tatum) and for Al (Horford) and Dennis (Schroder) you know, being aggressive with our catches,” Richardson said during a postgame interview after the Celtics’ 104-88 win over the Toronto Raptors.

“We’re all kind of starting to find our footing,” he remarked.

When Richardson was asked if the absence of star player Jaylen Brown (hamstring) has allotted for more personal opportunity, he admitted that it has been a positive one for him. For example, Richardson put up 15 points as the Celtics snagged their first win at home Wednesday.

The 28-year-old also acknowledged that a clean bill of health played a role after he missed time early in the year with a left foot contusion and a migraine.

“Yeah, I’ve been able to have the ball in my hands a little more,” Richardson said. “(I’ve been) able to create (more) but I think my biggest thing is feeling healthy… I think that slowed me down early.”