Julian Edelman Shares His Version Of Events From 2020 Vandalism Arrest

NESN Logo Sign In

So, what really happened when Julian Edelman was arrested the night of Jan. 11, 2020?

The New England Patriots fan favorite was apprehended and hit with a misdemeanor vandalism charge after allegedly sliding across the hood of someone’s stationary Mercedes in Beverly Hills, Calif. The charges later were dropped after Edelman compensated the owner of the vehicle.

The incident created quite a stir at the time, partially because Edelman was hanging out with Paul Pierce and Danny Amendola when the alleged vandalism occurred. The Nick Wrights of the world publicly denounced Edelman despite knowing little to nothing about the story.

Edelman, now retired, offered his version of the events during last Thursday’s episode of “Pardon My Take.” Here are his full comments:

(Warning: The video contains some NSFW language.)

“You know that was a citizen’s arrest? …It wasn’t even a real arrest. Some guy waved a cop down after I did a hood slide — like a “Starsky and Hutch” hood slide. Everyone thinks I jumped on a car and was, like, wrecking it. Like, I walked by a car — I thought it was one of my buddies — and I did, like, a “Starsky and Hutch” hood slide, like, swiping on it. Guy gets out of his car and waves down a cop. He’s like, ‘Hey! This guy!’

“And (beforehand) there’s a robbery right next door. We were locked up in this restaurant for like four hours. So, they caution-taped all this area off. And I sit there, and it’s me, Paul Pierce and (Amendola). And we were, you know, drinking the stuff, having a good-old time. And, as soon we get out, we were talking about “Starsky and Hutch,” and I was like, ‘Hey guys!’ And I do, like, a “Starsky and Hutch” hood slide. And later getting cuffed up.”