Julian Edelman Mocks Sam Darnold During QB’s Brutal Game Vs. Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The ghosts that infamously haunted Sam Darnold on Oct. 21, 2019, made their way to Carolina on Sunday.

Darnold endured a miserable performance against his longtime tormenters, the New England Patriots, continuing to struggle against Bill Belichick’s defense despite swapping New York Jets green for Panthers black.

After Darnold tossed his third interception of the game — and second to Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson — former New England wideout Julian Edelman joined the chorus of viewers mocking the quarterback on social media.

That tweet, of course, is a reference to the “Seeing Ghosts” game, during which Darnold tossed four picks in a 33-0 Patriots win over the Jets.

Edelman, who played in that memorable Monday night rout, also celebrated one of QB’s earlier miscues Sunday, tweeting “Mr. Interception” after Jackson intercepted a Darnold pass and returned it 88 yards for a touchdown.

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins also registered an interception Sunday.

In four games against New England in his career, Darnold has one touchdown pass and nine interceptions. Ghastly, indeed.