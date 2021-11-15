NESN Logo Sign In

Julio Lugo, tragically, has died.

Family of the former Boston Red Sox shortstop told ESPN’s Enrique Rojas on Monday that Lugo had died, presumably due to a heart attack. Lugo was 45 and would have turned 46 on Tuesday.

Julio Lugo's family told me of the death of the former MLB player, presumably due to a heart attack.

Lugo was 45 years old.#RIP — Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) November 15, 2021

Lugo played 12 MLB seasons between 2000 and 2011, representing seven teams during his big-league career. He played for the Red Sox between 2007 and 2009 and helped the team win the World Series in his first season in Boston.

The Red Sox mourned Lugo’s death in a statement.

“The Red Sox mourn the loss of former shortstop and 2007 World Series Champion Julio Lugo,” the Red Sox wrote in a tweet. “We send our thoughts and love to the Lugo family.”