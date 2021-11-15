Julio Lugo, Shortstop On 2007 Red Sox World Series Champions, Dead At 45

Lugo became a World Series champion 14 years ago

by

Julio Lugo, tragically, has died.

Family of the former Boston Red Sox shortstop told ESPN’s Enrique Rojas on Monday that Lugo had died, presumably due to a heart attack. Lugo was 45 and would have turned 46 on Tuesday.

Lugo played 12 MLB seasons between 2000 and 2011, representing seven teams during his big-league career. He played for the Red Sox between 2007 and 2009 and helped the team win the World Series in his first season in Boston.

The Red Sox mourned Lugo’s death in a statement.

“The Red Sox mourn the loss of former shortstop and 2007 World Series Champion Julio Lugo,” the Red Sox wrote in a tweet. “We send our thoughts and love to the Lugo family.”

