Justin Verlander, a free agent after missing the entire 2021 Major League Baseball season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, on Monday held a workout in Florida that reportedly was attended by 15-20 MLB teams.

It apparently went well. Really well.

Multiple reports painted Verlander’s showing in a positive light. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman heard the 38-year-old threw about 25 pitches while dialing up his velocity to 94-97 mph.

Heard 15-20 teams were in to see Justin Verlander?s workout today in Florida. Threw about 25 pitches. Clocked in at 94-97 mph. He is among the most fascinating potential free agents. Can still take the $18.4M qualifying offer from the #Astros, but strong chance he tests market. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 8, 2021

One MLB executive noted to Sherman that Verlander threw all of his pitches and looked good during the showcase, which comes more than 13 months after the veteran right-hander went under the knife.

The #Mets had two scouts in to see Verlander. An exec from another team said Verlander threw all his pitches and looked good. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 8, 2021

Perhaps the most notable report, however, came from the Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome, who received a succinct (and glowing) summation from one scout in attendance.