Justin Verlander, a free agent after missing the entire 2021 Major League Baseball season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, on Monday held a workout in Florida that reportedly was attended by 15-20 MLB teams.
It apparently went well. Really well.
Multiple reports painted Verlander’s showing in a positive light. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman heard the 38-year-old threw about 25 pitches while dialing up his velocity to 94-97 mph.
One MLB executive noted to Sherman that Verlander threw all of his pitches and looked good during the showcase, which comes more than 13 months after the veteran right-hander went under the knife.
Perhaps the most notable report, however, came from the Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome, who received a succinct (and glowing) summation from one scout in attendance.
“He’s ready,” the scout told Rome.
That’s certainly good news for Verlander as the eight-time All-Star plots his return to the mound. Verlander, who will be 39 come Opening Day, has made only one start (six innings) since the 2019 season, so he’s somewhat of a wild card in free agency.
The Houston Astros extended a one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer to Verlander over the weekend, but he could reject it in the hopes of securing a multiyear contract on the open market. If Verlander turns down the offer and signs elsewhere, the Astros will receive draft-pick compensation following his exit.
Verlander was excellent in his most recent healthy season, posting a 21-6 record with a 2.58 ERA, a 0.80 WHIP and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 34 starts (223 innings) en route to his second career Cy Young Award.
The Boston Red Sox reportedly were among the teams at Verlander’s workout Monday, and it’s fair to assume many clubs will continue to do their due diligence on a battle-tested hurler who could prove to be a difference-maker in 2022 if he still has gas left in the tank.