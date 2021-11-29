Kendrick Bourne Lauds Bill Belichick For Correcting This Flaw In His Game

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s safe to say that Kendrick Bourne is loving life with the New England Patriots.

Bourne, signed away from the San Francisco 49ers during the offseason, has emerged as a speedy, dangerous weapon in New England’s offense. He caught five passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns, both of the highlight-reel variety, in Sunday’s 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The 26-year-old now has 42 catches for 623 yards and five touchdowns this season, putting him on pace to set career-highs in all three categories. Bourne also has gotten involved in the running game, adding 78 yards on six carries.

Bourne is at his most dangerous after the catch and in open space. As such, ball security is of great importance — as it is with any player. Bourne was benched after fumbling in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers and was lucky to have been ruled down on a near-fumble earlier in the season.

Patriots coaches, with Bill Belichick leading the charge, apparently have made it a point of emphasis with Bourne.

“I’m totally different,” Bourne said after Sunday’s game when asked about his improvement with ball security. “When I first came in, I was swinging the ball everywhere, kind of playing my style of play, and (Belichick) corrected it fast. He taught me to keep the ball high and tight at all times and eventually my body just started adjusting to keeping the ball (tucked). It’s just about securing the ball, having ball security. We emphasize no turnovers, so it’s just a blessing that I can improve in different ways and be versatile for this team.

“It’s just dope how they’re developing me.”