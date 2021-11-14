Kendrick Bourne Makes Stellar TD Catch On Perfect Mac Jones Throw

NESN Logo Sign In

The Mac Jones-Kendrick Bourne connection is strong right now.

The Patriots’ rookie quarterback on Sunday first found Bourne on third down to keep a second quarter drive alive for New England. Jones then found Bourne again with a perfect throw that only the wide receiver could corral in traffic in the end zone. The touchdown pass gave the Patriots a 21-7 lead over the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium.

Check out the impressive touchdown in the video below:

AIR BOURNE. @BournePoly11 went and got it for the TD!



?: @NFLonCBS / Patriots app pic.twitter.com/HD3gVdydjI — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2021

The touchdown capped off an 11-play, 99-yard drive for the Patriots and resulted in their third touchdown of the day. With the catch, Bourne now has three receiving touchdowns on the season.