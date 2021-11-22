Kendrick Perkins Has One Takeaway From LeBron James-Isaiah Stewart Spat

NESN Logo Sign In

The LeBron James-Isaiah Stewart incident Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena turned into a pretty ugly scene.

But as the 2020-21 NBA season unfolds, Kendrick Perkins believes the Los Angeles Lakers will look back on the squabble in a positive light.

While most responded to the fracas with opinions on James and Stewart, Perkins reacted on Twitter with a take about how he expects Los Angeles to rebound from the melee.

“Kill all that Malice at the Palace Part 2 talk,” Perkins tweeted. “This is the game that brings them together and wakes up the monster. Carry on? “

It has been an underwhelming start to the season for the Purple and Gold, who currently sit at 9-9 and own the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Mind you, James and Co. entered the campaign among the odds-on favorites to win the NBA championship.

Sometimes an unexpected shot in the arm is all it takes for a team to take off and not look back. Time will tell if Perkins’ projection is correct.