Kevin Hart Comes Out Swinging On ManningCast, Rips Giants’ Defense

Kevin Hart had the jokes Monday night.

The comedian joined Peyton and Eli Manning on their Monday Night Football “ManningCast” and immediately took shots at the New York Giants’ defense.

.@KevinHart4real is a true Eagles fan ? ?



"Peyton, when you just said you don't see that this often I thought you were referring to the Giants' defense doing something good." pic.twitter.com/DwwIdbW1IM — ESPN (@espn) November 23, 2021

Hart, a self-anointed crazy Philadelphia Eagles fan, didn’t hold back in the slightest when Peyton Manning said he didn’t see a screen often.

“I didn’t know you were talking about the screen, I thought you were talking about the Giants’ defense not sucking for a change. Yeah, that’s what I thought we were talking about,” Hart said on the ESPN broadcast.

Hart may have a career as a sports commentator in his future if he wants to step away from comedy.