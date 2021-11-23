Kevin Hart Comes Out Swinging On ManningCast, Rips Giants’ Defense

Hart had all the jokes Monday

by

Kevin Hart had the jokes Monday night.

The comedian joined Peyton and Eli Manning on their Monday Night Football “ManningCast” and immediately took shots at the New York Giants’ defense.

Hart, a self-anointed crazy Philadelphia Eagles fan, didn’t hold back in the slightest when Peyton Manning said he didn’t see a screen often.

“I didn’t know you were talking about the screen, I thought you were talking about the Giants’ defense not sucking for a change. Yeah, that’s what I thought we were talking about,” Hart said on the ESPN broadcast.

Hart may have a career as a sports commentator in his future if he wants to step away from comedy.

More NFL:

Julian Edelman Reveals Tom Brady Tried To Recruit Him To Buccaneers
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate
Previous Article

Celtics Wrap: Jaylen Brown Returns To Help Carry Boston Past Rockets
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
Next Article

Aaron Loup Signs Two-Year Pact With Angels

Picked For You

Related