Kyle Schwarber Declines $11.5M Option, Becomes MLB Free Agent

Kyle Schwarber officially is a free agent.

According to the Major League Baseball Players’ Association, Schwarber declined his $11.5 million mutual option for the 2022 Major League Baseball season. He now will test the free-agent market.

Schwarber, who was traded to the Red Sox from the Washington Nationals at the MLB trade deadline, is coming off a strong stint in Boston where he posted a .291 batting average, with seven home runs, 18 RBIs and a .522 slugging percentage.

The 28-year-old, who became known as “Kyle from Waltham,” also enjoyed success in the postseason that included a two-run home run against the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees and a grand slam in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

Schwarber still can re-sign with the Red Sox if the sides can come to terms on a deal. He did say Boston’s clubhouse is one he can see himself staying in after the Astros defeated the Red Sox and moved on to the World Series.

All told, Schwarber finished the 2021 season with 32 home runs and 71 RBIs.