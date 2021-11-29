Kyle Schwarber Rumors: Dark Horse NL Team Enters Sweepstakes

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Schwarber’s market clearly is robust.

The Red Sox obviously want the slugger back after he played well for Boston down the stretch in 2021. But all throughout his free agency, Schwarber has been linked to a bunch of other teams.

A new one popped up Monday morning: The Miami Marlins.

“Marlins are also in on Kyle Schwarber. But he has huge market,” MLB Network’s Jon Heyman tweeted Monday. “Red Sox, Phillies, Rockies, more. Had 145 wRC+ last year in DC and Boston.”

After signing Avisail Garcia to a lucrative four-year deal Sunday, it appears the Marlins are joining the Texas Rangers in an effort to climb out of the bottom of the league.

Making a push now also makes plenty of sense for the Fins. An upstart Miami team shocked many in the truncated 2020 season, making it into the National League Division Series where they were swept by the Atlanta Braves. The Marlins came back down to earth this season, finishing 667-95, fourth in the NL East. The Marlins are loaded with young talent, so Schwarber is the type of player who makes sense for them if they think they can climb out of rebuild mode.

Schwarber would add quality at-bats to Miami’s lineup while providing some versatility in the field. If the Marlins are hellbent on landing him, though, they’ll have their work cut out for them.