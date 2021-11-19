NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Van Noy isn’t afraid to give it right back.

Van Noy enjoyed his best game of the season Thursday night, registering two sacks and eight tackles — both team-highs — in the Patriots’ 25-0 win over the Falcons. During a postgame NFL Network interview, the veteran New England linebacker was heckled by an Atlanta fan who hung around after the final whistle at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It’s not clear what the fan said, but Van Noy told them to “calm down” before referencing the Patriots’ famous 28-3 comeback win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, which Van Noy played in.

Take a look:

A fan in the crowd tried coming at Kyle Van Noy and he fired RIGHT BACK ?



"I'd be mad too, you go from a 28-3 loss…" @KVN_03 ? pic.twitter.com/75fjeKCM6F — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) November 19, 2021

Yeah, there really isn’t anything that Falcons fans can say after someone drops “28-3.” It’s a conversation ender.

As for the 7-4 Patriots, winners of five in a row, they’ll look to keep the ball rolling when they host the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 28.