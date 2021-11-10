Lakers’ Dwight Howard Blasts NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team After Snub

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team certainly has had people talking.

The NBA released a list naming the top-75 players of all-time — including 20 players who spent time on the Boston Celtics — and since there have been significantly more questions about who didn’t make the list, as opposed to those who did.

One name that consistently has been brought up as being snubbed is Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard and he let his feelings be heard Tuesday in an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks.

“I already knew. I knew as soon as they made a 75 list, I said ‘yeah they’re never going to put me on the 75 list everybody going to forget about it,'” Howard said to Rooks via a clip shared on Twitter.

Despite not being on the list, that didn’t shake Howard’s confidence.

“I most definitely should be on that list but it’s okay. It is so okay. I’m not upset about it. I was for probably like 30 seconds,” Howard said.

The big man may have a point here. Howard’s an eight-time all-star but even more impressively won three straight Defensive Players of the Year awards from 2008-2011 and boasts career averages of 16.1 points and 12 rebounds per game.