Latest Celtics Injury Report Has Promising News On Jaylen Brown

NESN Logo Sign In

For the first time in a while, the Boston Celtics issued an injury report that contained good news.

Jaylen Brown, who has missed the Celtics’ last eight games with a hamstring strain, was listed as probable to play in Monday’s game against the Houston Rockets. Robert Williams, who hasn’t played since Nov. 15 due to left knee tendinopathy, also is probable to return.

It’s not necessarily surprising to see the pair likely to return, considering head coach Ime Udoka told reporters Saturday that the team was “hopeful that they’ll be ready” for the clash against the Rockets. But it’s encouraging nonetheless as they both could be huge factors as Boston looks to keep its momentum going.

In addition, Romeo Langford and Dennis Schröder both are dealing with left ankle sprains but suited up in Saturday’s defeat of the Oklahoma City Thunder. They were listed on the latest iteration of the injury report but also received “probable” designations.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Houston:



Jaylen Brown (right hamstring strain) – PROBABLE

Romeo Langford (left ankle sprain) – PROBABLE

Dennis Schröder (left ankle sprain) – PROBABLE

Robert Williams (left knee tendinopathy) – PROBABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 21, 2021

The Celtics shouldn’t need too much firepower to get past the 1-15 Rockets at TD Garden, so it will be a good opportunity for Brown and Williams to ramp back up in their return to action.